Image copyright Google Image caption A plaque recalling the war-time train journey has been installed at Forsinard Station

The 100th anniversary of the running of the last of World War One's Jellicoe Express trains is being marked in Caithness.

Named after Admiral Sir John Jellicoe, who commanded the Royal Navy's Grand Fleet, the trains transported military personnel between London and Thurso.

Many of the sailors, marines and soldiers were stationed at naval bases at Invergordon and Orkney's Scapa Flow.

A plaque to the trains is being unveiled at Forsinard.

The remote railway station in the Caithness Flow Country was on the route of the more than 700-mile (1,126km), 22-hour Jellicoe Express.

Antiseptic moss

RSPB Scotland, which has a visitor centre at Forsinard, is holding workshops and talks as part of a ceremony marking the unveiling of the plaque.

Visitors will be offered the chance to learn more about the war-time railway journeys, and the medicinal use of sphagnum moss from the Flow Country.

The moss, which is absorbent and has antiseptic properties, was harvested and dried for uses as dressings on wounds suffered by some of the transported sailors and troops.

Forsinard's plaque is the last to be installed.

Others have been unveiled at stations along the route over the last two years.