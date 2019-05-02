Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened in the early hours of Thursday

Police have appealed for information after a car came off a road and ended up in the sea near Inverness.

No-one was injured in the incident, which happened at about 01:30 on the A862 close to Clachnaharry.

Police said the blue Vauxhall Astra had been recovered from the water.

A spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have information is asked to contact Police Scotland."