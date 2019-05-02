Car crashes off road and goes into sea near Inverness
2 May 2019
Police have appealed for information after a car came off a road and ended up in the sea near Inverness.
No-one was injured in the incident, which happened at about 01:30 on the A862 close to Clachnaharry.
Police said the blue Vauxhall Astra had been recovered from the water.
A spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have information is asked to contact Police Scotland."