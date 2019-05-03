Image copyright Purvis family Image caption Nine-year-old Chloe Purvis is due to have her transplant later this month

A potentially lifesaving stem cell donor has been found for a girl with a rare blood disorder following a worldwide search for a match.

Chloe Purvis, nine, from Fort William, has been diagnosed with aplastic anaemia and needs to have a transfusion every five to seven days.

The charity Anthony Nolan identified three potential stem cell donors earlier this year.

A transplant involving one of those people is due to take place this month.

Image copyright Purvis family Image caption Chloe's mum Sarah said find a match was amazing

Doctors had initially diagnosed myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) which is rare in children. The average age for someone to be diagnosed with MDS is 75 years old.

The first signs of Chloe's disorder emerged in November last year when her parents, Sarah and Lea, noticed that their daughter was out of breath and feeling more tired than usual.

After a blood test, Sarah received a phone call from their GP asking her to take Chloe to Fort William's Belford Hospital for a repeat blood test.

Image copyright Chloe Purvis family Image caption Chloe, front right, with her sisters Isla, Charlotte and Elsie

Chloe's blood count results were so low, they thought her original results might be a mistake.

But the repeat test produced the same results and Chloe was immediately taken in an ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

She had to undergo further hospital tests in Aberdeen.

Chloe's mum said: "Finding a match for Chloe so quickly was such an amazing feeling.

Image copyright Purvis family Image caption Chloe needs regular transfusions to help her cope with her blood disorder

"Waiting for a match is tough, and when we were told one had been found, it was overwhelming.

"We are so lucky to have a match and are so grateful to Chloe's donor for giving our beautiful daughter a future."

The community in Fort William has been supporting Chloe.

Players at Fort William Football Club, which plays in the Highland League, have signed up to the Anthony Nolan register.