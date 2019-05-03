Image copyright Google Image caption Dundee is one of seven Hial affected by the industrial action

Talks to resolve a pay dispute involving regional airport air traffic controllers have collapsed.

The controllers working for Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) suspended a strike last month to allow for the discussions.

Their union, Prospect, said the workers' patience had been "exhausted" following a third meeting with Hial.

Hial said it was bound by the Scottish government pay policy and was disappointed the talks had broken down.

The company and the union had been working with the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas).

Prospect said it would hold a meeting of its representatives next week to agree further industrial action. The controllers have been working to rule since the beginning of April.

'No new proposals'

Seven of Hial's 11 airports are affected by the industrial action.

They are Benbecula, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh and Wick John O'Groats.

David Avery, Prospect negotiations officer, said: "Our members agreed to cancel strike action earlier in the year to allow the company to develop new proposals.

"It is disappointing that after three meetings no new proposals have been tabled and no new money has been made available."

Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said: "We met with Prospect and Acas today for the third time in an effort to find a mutually-acceptable solution to the pay dispute with air traffic controllers.

"Hial is bound by the existing government pay policy and simply cannot implement a pay award that greatly exceeds it.

"We are disappointed that proposals put forward by Hial were not accepted by Prospect, and that talks today failed to deliver a resolution."