Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Martin Rhodes has been described as an experienced hillwalker

An experienced hillwalker from West Yorkshire has gone missing while on a trip in the Highlands.

Martin Rhodes, 46, was last seen in the Kinlochewe area at about 08:30 on Wednesday.

Police, Torridon and Dundonnell mountain rescue teams, the Search and Rescue Dogs Association and a helicopter have been making searches.

Concerns for Mr Rhodes' wellbeing have been heightened by a change to colder weather in recent days.

Image copyright Nigel Brown/Geograph Image caption Searches have been made of walking routes around Slioch

Insp Jamie Wilson, of Police Scotland, said: "Martin is an experienced hillwalker but it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this length of time.

"We are continuing to urge anyone with information which could help locate him to get in touch.

"Our searches have been focused on the popular Slioch hillwalking route from Kinlochewe but I would ask anyone who believes they might have seen Martin, or has information on where he planned to walk, to let us know."

The officer added: "With the conditions having turned colder, I would also ask anyone with a shed, outhouse or somewhere that a person could have sought shelter to check them thoroughly."