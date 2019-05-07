A man has died while on a hillwalking trip in Wester Ross.

The 60-year-old failed to return from a walk on An Teallach, a mountain near Ullapool, on Monday.

Searches were carried out by Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team and an HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter.

Police Scotland said the man's body was found on An Teallach at about 08:45 on Tuesday. His next of kin has been informed.