Image copyright SPS Image caption An artist's impression of the new prison

A project to build a new prison for the north of Scotland has been delayed until 2023 at the earliest.

HMP Highland has been proposed as a replacement for Inverness Prison, which was opened in 1902.

Planning permission for the new facility on a site near Inverness Retail Park was granted in 2017.

The Scottish government said it was committed to the project but other priorities had to be met first.

A spokesman said development of a suitable design of HMP Highland was progressing.

He said: "The Scottish government and Scottish Prison Service are committed to modernising and improving our prison estate.

"The current priorities are development of the new female estate, a replacement for HMP Barlinnie and then HMP Highland."

Local opposition

A new prison to serve the Highlands and Islands and Moray has been a long-held aspiration of the Scottish Prison Service (SPS).

Inverness Prison, also known as Porterfield, is not only one of the oldest jails in Scotland but also one of the smallest.

SPS had considered building HMP Highland on farmland next to Inverness' large suburb of Milton of Leys, but there was strong local opposition to this plan.

In 2016, the prison service revealed that it was looking at an alternative site and in February 2017 it set out its plans to develop the site near Inverness Retail Park.

The new site is also close to the Inverness Campus, the location of Inverness College UHI and Highlands and Islands Enterprise offices.