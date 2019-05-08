Woman who fell from car not a victim of crime, say police
A woman who fell from a moving car into a busy road was not the victim of a crime, police have said.
The incident happened on Culloden Road in Inverness at about 15:00 on Monday.
The woman, who fell from the back of the car into the middle of the road, was uninjured.
Police made an appeal for information on Tuesday and a spokesman said officers inquiries in the incident were ongoing.