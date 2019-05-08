Highlands & Islands

Woman who fell from car not a victim of crime, say police

  • 8 May 2019

A woman who fell from a moving car into a busy road was not the victim of a crime, police have said.

The incident happened on Culloden Road in Inverness at about 15:00 on Monday.

The woman, who fell from the back of the car into the middle of the road, was uninjured.

Police made an appeal for information on Tuesday and a spokesman said officers inquiries in the incident were ongoing.

