Image copyright Scottish government Image caption John Sturrock QC led the review of allegations of bullying at NHS Highland

A report following an independent review into allegations of a "bullying culture" at NHS Highland is due to be made public.

Last year, a group of senior clinicians claimed there had been a culture of "fear and intimidation" at the board for at least a decade.

John Sturrock QC was appointed by the Scottish government to lead the review.

More than 300 people submitted evidence to the review. The report is expected to be released later on Thursday.

Mr Sturrock's report was expected to be published in February, but was delayed.

In April, NHS Highland's chief executive Iain Stewart said it was right that time was taken on producing the report.

He said it was "worth waiting" for the "right and best report".

NHS Highland covers the Highlands and Argyll and Bute. The health board's hospitals include Lorn and Islands Rural General Hospital in Oban and Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.