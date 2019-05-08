Image copyright Police Scotland/Nigel Brown/Geograph Image caption Martin Rhodes may have been headed for Slioch when he went missing

Police have renewed their appeal for help in finding an experience hillwalker who went missing a week ago.

Martin Rhodes, 46, from the Halifax area, was last seen near Kinlochewe at about 08:30 last Wednesday.

Police said his route was unclear and that he may have headed into the Slioch area or Fisherfield mountains.

Both are part of an area of hills, mountains and forest in the north west Highlands known as the Great Wilderness.

Bad weather has hampered the search effort that has involved police, mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a helicopter.

'Be vigilant'

Police Scotland has appealed to hillwalkers to look out for Mr Rhodes.

Insp Kevin Macleod said: "Despite extensive police inquiries and search activity, Martin remains missing a week on from when was last seen.

"Martin's exact route remains unclear but I would urge any walkers using the hills around Kinlochewe to be vigilant, particularly if you are planning on walking in the Slioch or Fisherfield areas.

"We would also continue to urge local residents to make sure they have checked sheds or anywhere a person may have sought shelter and report anything which may be of interest to us."

Martin Rhodes is described as being 5ft 4in tall and of slight build with short brown hair.

It is not known what he was wearing but he is known to have been carrying a black rucksack.