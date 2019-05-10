Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's governing body of traditional Highland games has sought to increase female participation.

The Scottish Highland Games Association (SHGA) wants to boost numbers of girls and women in all track and field competitions.

It has asked its membership of 60 games, which include the Braemar, Atholl and Durness gatherings, to help.

The SHGA said the effort included creating new leagues and encouraging games to hold separate events.

Director Iain Watt told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that it was a "a bit of a puzzle" why more women do not already take part in Highland Games.

He said: "We have had male and female athletes competing at the games for many, many years, but the female athletes are under represented."

Heavy events, such as tossing the caber and throwing the hammer, had the fewest female competitors, said Mr Watt.

He added: "In the throwing event there is a lack of athletes generally.

"But for these events we can have different sizes of caber and hammer."