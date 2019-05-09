Highlands & Islands

Two injured in crash on A86 near Newtonmore

  • 9 May 2019

Two people had to be cut free from wreckage following a crash in the Highlands.

The collision involving a car and a campervan happened on the A86 west of Newtonmore.

The crash happened just before 15:00 and an air ambulance was sent to the scene.

Police said the casualties were understood to have non-life threatening injuries.

