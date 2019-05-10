Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eriskay is one of the three islands to have its own flag

Designs have been sought for flags to represent Eriskay, Benbecula and North Uist in the Western Isles.

The Flag Institute is working with community councils and organisations, Uist Council of Voluntary Organisations, on the competition.

Entry is open to anyone and a shortlist of designs will be put to a public vote later this year. The closing date for designs is 7 June.

Barra and South Uist in the Western Isles already have their own flags.

Scotland's heraldic authority, the Court of the Lord Lyon, will be asked to recognise the winning designs.