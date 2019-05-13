Image copyright Carrbridge Fire Station Image caption Firefighters at the scene of a major wildfire near Knockando in Moray last month

A warning of the potential for wildfires has been issued as Scotland looks set for a spell of dry, warm weather.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the warning was in place across the country until Friday.

Temperatures are expected to rise above 20C during the week.

The warning follows wildfires in April, including a blaze in Moray that was described as one of the largest wildfires seen in the UK in years.

Burning for several days near Paul's Hill wind farm at Knockando, south west of Elgin, it destroyed more than 20 square miles of grassland.

Dry conditions and high winds caused the flames to spread aggressively and at its height 80 firefighters were tackling the blaze.

Last month also saw a large wildfire spread rapidly across five square miles of forestry in Skye.

At its height, about 40 firefighters and eight fire appliances were in attendance at the incident at Edinbane wind farm near Struan.

Firefighters said the incident was notable because of the "incredible speed" that the wildfire travelled at, fanned by wind in dry conditions.