Four men have been charged with an alleged attempted murder in the Highlands.

A woman and man were hurt in the incident in Orchard Park in Beauly early on Sunday, with the man's injuries described as life-threatening.

Stephen Stewart, 50, Peter Drummond, 48 and Lee Drummond, 18, from Inverness, and Dylan Drummond, 24, of Beauly, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.

They made made no plea and were remanded in custody.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the man's injuries were considered to be life-threatening. His condition in hospital was described as "stable".