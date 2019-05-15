Image copyright Karen Munro Image caption A halo round the sun in a picture taken by Karen Munro in Scrabster, near Thurso

A temperature of 25.8C has been recorded in the north west Highlands, making it Scotland's warmest day of the year so far.

The reading, made at Kinlochewe, was also the joint warmest day of the year so far for the UK.

Scotland's previous warmest day of 2019 was during Easter, when it reached 24.8C at Floors Castle in the Borders.

The warmest May day on record for Scotland is 30.9C set on 25 May 2012 at Inverailort in the Highlands.

Image copyright Barberella Image caption A dog enjoying some playtime on the beach at Musselburgh

Earlier on Wednesday, a temperature of 25.2C was recorded at the Met Office observation station at Achnagart.

The UK's warmest day so far was recorded at Treknow in Cornwall, where the temperature reached 25.8C.

Image caption The scene on Wednesday of the Beauly Firth from South Kessock in Inverness

Image copyright Old_Lintonian/BBC Weather Watchers Image caption A fine day in Peebles in the Scottish Borders

BBC Scotland weather presenter Christopher Blanchett said Scotland on Wednesday was warmer than Paris, Berlin, Rome, Amsterdam and Athens.

Amid the warm and dry conditions, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has warned of the heightened risk of wildfire.

Eight fire service units have been tackling a wildfire in north Sutherland. The firefighters have been assisted by water bombings of the flames by a helicopter.

Image copyright Gordon/BBC Weather Watchers Image caption Blue skies over Lerwick in Shetland