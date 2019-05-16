Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on A838 on Wednesday

A 77-year-old motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash on a Highlands road.

Police said the accident happened on the A838 north of Lairg at about 18:15 on Wednesday.

The man was riding a BMW motorbike and police said no other vehicle was involved in the collision.

The road around the scene of the accident, about five miles south (8km) south of the Overscaig House Hotel was closed for almost six hours.

The man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses.

Sgt Gus Murray said: "Our inquiries into this collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who believes they have information which could assist to make contact.

"The road closure required a lengthy diversion and I would thank drivers for their patience while we carried out our work."