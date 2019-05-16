Image copyright Jasper Image

Fire crews are battling a new wildfire that has destroyed heather and woodland in Moray.

Seven appliances are trying to put out the fire at Johnstripe near Dunphail, south of Forres. The blaze is said to have spread over 0.8 miles (2 sq km).

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted at 16:13.

The SFRS has warned of a heightened risk of wildfires across Scotland until Friday due to warm and dry weather.

Firefighters are also at the scene of a wildfire in north Sutherland for a fourth day.

About nine square miles (25 sq km) of moorland between Melvich and Strathy has been burned since the fire broke out on Sunday, with the blaze affecting the electricity supplies to 800 homes at one point.

Last month the fire service tackled one of the UK's largest wildfires in recent years near Paul's Hill windfarm at Knockando in Moray.

It burned for several days and destroyed more than 20 square miles of grassland.