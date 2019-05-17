Appeal for Fort William teen missing since Wednesday
- 17 May 2019
Police have appealed for help in tracing a 13-year-old boy missing from Fort William.
Imants Driksna was last seen at about 19:00 on Wednesday,
He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black trousers and black trainers.
He is described as 4ft 11 in tall with green eyes and a shaved head.