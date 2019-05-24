Revamp of Cairngorm's Ptarmigan restaurant approved
A planned revamp of the UK's highest restaurant has been approved.
The Ptarmigan is situated 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain near Aviemore in the Cairngorms.
It forms part of a snowsports centre owned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise and run by Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Ltd.
The revamp includes better toilet provision, a larger restaurant and new viewing platforms on stilts "wrapping around" the building.
The project was approved by the Cairngorm National Park Authority's planning committee.
The restaurant is connected to a car park by a funicular railway, which has not been operational since October last year because of a structural problem.