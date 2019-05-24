Image copyright Katherine Donnachie Image caption An artist's impression of revamped Ptarmigan restaurant

A planned revamp of the UK's highest restaurant has been approved.

The Ptarmigan is situated 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain near Aviemore in the Cairngorms.

It forms part of a snowsports centre owned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise and run by Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Ltd.

The revamp includes better toilet provision, a larger restaurant and new viewing platforms on stilts "wrapping around" the building.

The project was approved by the Cairngorm National Park Authority's planning committee.

The restaurant is connected to a car park by a funicular railway, which has not been operational since October last year because of a structural problem.