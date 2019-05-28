Vikings love story to be told in Skye

Image copyright Gaui H Pic Image caption Modern fashion designs will be a feature of the new arts project

The shared history of the Scottish Highlands and the Vikings is to be told in a new piece of performance art.

A fashion designer, photographers and musicians from Iceland, Scotland, England and Germany will film it at locations in Skye.

Called The Cries of the Heart - Vikings versus Celts and described as a "love story", it explores relationships between Norse Vikings and Celtic women.

Skye was chosen because of its site of a Viking shipyard, discovered in 2011.

The arts project will feature modern fashion as well as folk music, photography and videography.

Sligachan Old Bridge, the Fairy Pools, The Storr and Duntulum Castle will be among the locations involved.

Image copyright Gaui H Pic Image caption The new piece of art is called The Cries of the Heart - Vikings versus Celts

Fashion designer Sigrun Bjork Olafsdottir said: "The heart of the story is the blueprint of female DNA in Iceland.

"Iceland was not just built by Norse Vikings but equally by Celtic women whose spirit is still very much alive in Icelandic women."

Icelandic photographer and film-maker Gaui H and actor David Macey, who appeared in Netflix historical drama Last Kingdom, are also involved.

Platinum-selling Icelandic singer/songwriter Alda and film composer Tom Morrison have written the project's music.