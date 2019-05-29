Injured paraglider rescued in Glen Coe

Image copyright Glencoe MRT Image caption The rescue operation was launched on Monday afternoon

A paraglider was rescued after being injured in a crash into a hillside in the Highlands.

The 36-year-old man got into difficulty in Glen Coe on Monday afternoon and came down on Creag Dubh.

The alarm was raised at 16:30 and members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and the Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter went to his aid.

He was winched onboard the helicopter and flown to a waiting ambulance which took him to hospital in Fort William.



The man injured his left foot, right ankle and elbow.

Helicopter captain George Baird said: "This job was challenging due to the steep ground and narrow gully that the casualty was in.

"The mountain rescue team did a great job of securing the scene and assisting the winchman to stabilise the casualty.

"They also played a key role in helping with the winching operation that made a very tricky job a lot more straight forward."