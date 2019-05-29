Image caption Sumburgh was one of six airports shut because of strike action last Thursday

Air traffic controllers in a pay dispute with their employer Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) are to stage a second day of strike action.

Six Hial airports were closed by strike action for 24 hours last Thursday.

The affected airports were Benbecula, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh.

The union Prospect has called for a staff pay rise of at least 10%, arguing that air traffic controllers in the private sector earn much more.

Hial, which is owned by the Scottish government, said it was preparing a further proposal which it hoped would resolve the dispute.

The company said it hoped to present the proposal to Prospect early next week.

The Scottish government has been urging Prospect and Hial to hold talks to resolve the dispute.

Hial said the travel plans of 6,000 people were disrupted by Thursday's strike.