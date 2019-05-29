Funding package for reopening Thurso's Caithness Horizons
Highland councillors have agreed a funding package that would allow a closed down museum and art gallery to reopen.
Caithness Horizons closed in February due to increasing running costs and a reduced income.
Opened in 2008, its collection includes Pictish stones and a control room from the Dounreay nuclear power complex.
Highland Council, working with Dounreay Site Restoration Limited, has put together a three-year funding package.
Funding of £204,000 will also be offered to the museum to cover building work costs at the site.
The timescale for re-opening has still to be confirmed.