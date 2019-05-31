Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Zdzislaw Palucki was last seen at a campsite at Inverarnie

Police have appealed for help in their efforts to find a 61-year-old man who went missing from the Inverness area on Wednesday.

Zdzislaw Palucki has been described as "vulnerable" and police said they were concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen in the area of Dalvourn campsite at Inverarnie, near Farr, in his white Ford Transit van, registration SA61 WHC.

People living in the area have been asked to check sheds and outbuildings.

Motorists travelling through the Inverarnie area were also to be stopped between 15:30 and 16:30 on Friday as part of the police effort to find Mr Palucki.

Insp Mark Czerniakiewicz said: "It is now two days since Mr Palucki was last seen and we have reason to be concerned for his welfare.

"We continue to carry out extensive enquiries to locate him and would urge anyone with information which could help to come forward.

"We want to speak to anyone who may have seen either Mr Palucki or his Ford Transit van at any time since Wednesday afternoon.

"If you believe you can help then please contact us as soon as possible."

He added: "I would ask local residents to check any outbuildings, sheds or anywhere a person may have sought shelter thoroughly, while anyone who has been on the roads around Inverarnie is asked to review any dashcam footage you may have.

"If Mr Palucki himself see this then please get in touch - you are not in any trouble, we just want to make sure you are safe."

Mr Palucki is described as being 5ft 10in tall and of medium build with short black hair and a short beard.

When he was last seen he was wearing a red checked shirt and light grey trousers.