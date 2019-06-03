Two men were injured after their van came off a road and hit a tree.

The crash, involving a white Vauxhall Vivaro, happened on the A87 at Inverinate, in Kyle of Lochalsh, at about 12:40 on Sunday.

The men, who are 32 and 25 years old, were taken to Broadford Hospital in Skye.

The 25-year-old man was transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses.