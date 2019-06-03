Men injured after van hits tree in Kyle of Lochalsh
- 3 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men were injured after their van came off a road and hit a tree.
The crash, involving a white Vauxhall Vivaro, happened on the A87 at Inverinate, in Kyle of Lochalsh, at about 12:40 on Sunday.
The men, who are 32 and 25 years old, were taken to Broadford Hospital in Skye.
The 25-year-old man was transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police have appealed for witnesses.