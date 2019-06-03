In pictures: New Inverness festival The Gathering
Music festival The Gathering was held for the first time at the weekend.
The sold-out one-day event was staged at the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness on Saturday.
Acts included Tide Lines, The Vatersay Boys, Elephant Sessions, Ho-Ro, Torridon and City of Inverness Youth Pipe Band.
