Highlands & Islands

Bike frames: Photos from the Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup

  • 3 June 2019
Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The mountain biking races involved about 250 riders from all over the world

The 18th Fort William Mountain Bike World was held at the weekend.

Training took place on Friday followed by two full days of competition on Saturday and Sunday.

About 250 riders from all over the world took part, and the weekend attracted a total crowd of more than 20,000 people.

The event's races were held on a course at Nevis Range on Aonach Mor, a mountain near Fort William.

Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The world cup has been held at Nevis Range for almost 20 years
Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The event's races were contested on Saturday and Sunday
Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The international competition drew more than 20,000 spectators over the weekend
Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption Training on Friday was followed by two days of racing

