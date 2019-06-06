Image copyright Neil Cowie Image caption The great yellow was once found across the UK

Holidaymakers have been asked to help spot one of the UK's rarest bumblebees.

The great yellow was found across the UK until the 1960s when its numbers started to suffer a dramatic decline.

Today it survives in parts of Scotland including Tiree, Uist, Harris, Lewis, Orkney, Shetland, Sutherland and Caithness.

The Bumblebee Conservation Trust has sought sightings of the bee, including from people visiting the places where it can be found.

The Great Big Great Yellow Bumblebee Hunt starts on Saturday.

Image copyright Izzy Bunting Image caption The Great Big Great Yellow Bumblebee Hunt starts on Saturday

Conservation officer Katy Malone said: "We need to know more about where the great yellow bumblebee is holding on, so we can take action to protect it before it's too late.

"Anyone can get involved with this citizen science initiative to save a species."

She added: "Because this iconic insect's last havens are in some of the country's most far-flung corners, we don't have enough volunteers to find and record its whereabouts.

"So we're asking people holidaying in the northwest Highlands and Islands this year - as well as those living in these beautiful places - to help."