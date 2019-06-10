Image copyright Greenpeace/PA Wire Image caption The rig was being towed out to sea in the Cromarty firth when it was boarded

Two environmental campaigners have boarded an oil rig as it was being towed out to sea in the Cromarty Firth.

Greenpeace activists said they scaled the Transocean rig Paul B Loyd Junior, contracted to BP, on Sunday evening.

They are calling for BP to end drilling for new oil wells.

BP said it shared the protesters' concerns about climate change and was "working every day to advance to a low carbon future".

But it warned: "While we recognise the right for peaceful protest, the actions of this group are irresponsible and may put themselves and others unnecessarily at risk."

Greenpeace said the 27,000-tonne rig owned by Transocean was on its way to the Vorlich field to drill new oil wells operated by BP.

'Warm words'

A statement quoted a Greenpeace activist identified as Jo as saying: "Warm words flow from BP on their commitment to tackling climate change, yet this rig - and the 30 million barrels it seeks to drill - are a sure a sign that BP are committed to business as usual, fuelling a climate emergency that threatens millions of lives and the future of the living world.

"We can't let that happen - that's why we're here today.

"The government may be bent on draining the North Sea of every last drop of oil, but this clearly contradicts their climate commitments. The perverse idea we must maximise our oil and gas reserves cannot continue.

"That means the government must seriously reform the Oil & Gas Authority and instead invest heavily in the crucial work of helping oil communities like those in Scotland move from fossil fuels to the industries that will power our low carbon future."

BP said it was working with the rig owner Transocean and the authorities to try to resolve the situation.

Police Scotland said it was aware of an ongoing incident but that the situation was currently within the jurisdiction of the Cromarty Firth's Port Authority.

Last month, Greenpeace activists blocked BP's London headquarters, demanding the company end its oil exploration.