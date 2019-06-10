Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption An estimated 13 million litres of water has been pumped from Leanach quarry

A flooded quarry has been drained as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a woman and her young son more than 40 years ago.

Renee MacRae, 36, from Inverness, and her three-year-old son Andrew disappeared on 12 November 1976.

An estimated 13 million litres of water has been pumped from Leanach quarry at Culloden, near Inverness.

Silt and debris at the bottom will now be removed and taken to another location for forensic tests.

Detectives announced last month that they intended to drain the quarry in an effort to solve the mystery.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Renee and Andrew MacRae disappeared in November 1976

On the evening of her disappearance, Mrs MacRae, who was estranged from her husband Gordon, had set off for Perth with the youngest of her two sons, Andrew, to meet her lover Bill McDowell, Mr MacRae's married accountant.

He told police they never met.

Mrs MacRae's burnt-out BMW car was discovered on the night she disappeared in a lay-by on the A9 south of Inverness.

Image caption Leanach quarry, pictured before it was drained, is at Culloden near Inverness

Det Insp Brian Geddes, of Police Scotland, said an "incredible" and "tireless" operation to drain the quarry meant detectives could start the "detailed searching phase" of the operation.

He said: "Pumping the water clear was a huge challenge, but we have made fantastic progress in a very short time.

"Silt and debris from the bottom of the quarry are now being removed by lorry to undergo forensic tests at another location.

"The whole team remains extremely confident that vital evidence we believe was hidden in Leanach will be recovered in the coming weeks.

"I want to reassure the family and friends of Renee and Andrew that we will not be leaving here until every last inch is searched."