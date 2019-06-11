Image copyright Highland Council Image caption An illustration of the planned waste sorting site

A facility in Inverness that would sort rubbish into waste suitable for use in the making of fuel for power plants has been given the go-ahead.

Highland Council's proposal for the materials recovery facility at a site on Stadium Road was approved by councillors.

About 140,000 tonnes of waste is produced every year by households and businesses in the Highlands.

The new facility could process up to 83,000 tonnes of waste annually.