A helicopter has landed on an oil rig that has been occupied by Greenpeace campaigners since Sunday evening.

The Transocean, under contract to BP, was due to leave from near Invergordon on Sunday, heading for the Vorlich oil field east of Aberdeen.

The operation was halted after campaigners boarded the rig.

No details have been released on the helicopter. Transocean has served an interdict on Greenpeace in an attempt to bring the protest to an end.