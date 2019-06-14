Image copyright Andrew Tyron/Geograph Image caption Improvements are being made to Inverness Airport's runway drainage system at a cost of £5.5m

An airport's World War Two-era drainage system has been disconnected amid concerns contaminated water could damage local ecosystems.

The drains around Inverness Airport's runway date from 1940 when it was RAF Dalcross.

A new drainage system is being constructed at a cost of £5.5m.

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) said it was in consultation with Scottish Natural Heritage and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Hial said the work would "ensure no disturbance" to local wildlife.