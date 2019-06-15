Image copyright Google Image caption Passersby went to aid of a man being attacked in Clava Road

Passersby were injured when they went to the aid of a man who was being attacked in Inverness.

Police said the incident happened at about 01:55 in the early hours of Saturday in Clava Road in the south of the city.

Officers are trying trace a man who was being assaulted by a group of youths and have urged him to come forward.

Several people went to his aid and tried to break up the disturbance but were themselves injured, police said.

Det Insp Richard Baird said: "This happened in the Clava Road area of Inverness and I am appealing to persons who may have witnessed the incident or those who have information to come forward and speak to us.

"I'm also appealing to the male who was being assaulted to contact us so we can be sure you are safe and get any treatment you may need"