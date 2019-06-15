Supporters of Scottish independence march through Oban
Thousands of people have marched through the streets of Oban in support of Scottish independence.
It is the latest in a series of similar rallies organised by the pro-independence group All Under One Banner.
The organisers claimed 7,000 people took part in the march through the Argyll and Bute town.
A small group of protesters who are against independence was also present at the rally.