A golf club faces losing the lease to the land it uses in a row over playing the game on Sundays.

Members of Stornoway Golf Club in Lewis unanimously support making its course available seven days a week.

But the club's landlord, the Stornoway Trust, has asked that the course remain closed on Sundays in observation of the Sabbath.

Trustees have agreed that a termination notice of the lease be issued if the club does not accept Sunday closing.

The club said it did not wish to make a comment at this stage.

Stornoway Trust factor Iain MacIver said: "This matter has been ongoing for some time and it needs to be resolved.

"At the moment our agreement goes from year to year, but the trustees felt this is unacceptable and we have given them until the end of the year to agree to the lease or we will have to seek alternative arrangements for the use of the land."

The 18-hole course was founded in 1890 and sits within an area of Stornoway called the Castle Grounds.

There has been a long-standing agreement that golf is not played on Sundays.

Eight years ago, Stornoway Golf Club won its legal fight to sell alcohol on Sundays.

Western Isles Licensing Board had twice refused applications from the club to serve alcohol with Sunday lunches.

Following a court hearing in Inverness, a sheriff overturned the board's refusal of a drinks licence.

The club had wanted to increase income at weekends.