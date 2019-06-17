Teenagers arrested following disturbance in Inverness
Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested following a disturbance in Inverness.
Passersby were injured when they went to the aid of a man who was allegedly being attacked in the incident in the city's Hilton area.
The disturbance happened at about 01:55 on Saturday on Clava Road.
Police Scotland said its inquiries were continuing.