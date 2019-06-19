Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Agriculture is a key area the Scottish government has sought to support

Women have been offered help to return to work in the farming industry after taking career breaks.

The Scottish government said up to £5m would be invested in training and placements to support 2,000 women back into jobs in different sectors.

Particular focus is being placed on agriculture.

Pilot training programmes have also been launched to help women take up board-level positions in the industry and improve their business skills.

The effort forms part of the government's Gender Pay Gap Action Plan.

The Women in Agriculture Taskforce has developed the new training programmes.

Sutherland hill farmer Joyce Campbell said: "It's important for all women living and working in Scottish agriculture to access all of the Scottish government available funded opportunities, so that they can enhance their lives and get the most benefits they can for their businesses.

"These pilot training sessions will help to develop the next generation of women leaders within the agricultural industry, by providing them with the tools and confidence to excel."

Image caption The Cairngorms National Park ran a Women in Wellies initiative last year

Equalities Minister Christina McKelvie said she hoped the funding and training would support the "next generation of women leaders within the agricultural industry".

Last year saw increased calls for women to consider jobs in rural areas.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority ran its Women in Wellies campaign aimed at encouraging young women to consider careers as gamekeepers, landscape gardeners or crofters.

Women were also urged to look at opportunities in the forestry industry.