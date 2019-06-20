Snake captured at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital
- 20 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A corn snake has been found in the grounds of Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
Animal welfare officers from the Scottish SPCA managed to catch the animal.
However, it needed medical treatment and died, despite the efforts of a vet.
The SSPCA described the non-venomous snake, which can be kept as pets, as a "stray".