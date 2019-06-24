Image copyright Hill Walker/Geograph Image caption The person died in a fall while on An Teallach on Sunday

A man has died after he slipped and fell during a walking trip to a mountain ridge.

The accident happened on An Teallach near Dundonnell in Wester Ross on Sunday afternoon.

The emergency services were alerted to the man's fall by another hillwalker at about 13:30.

Fourteen members of Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter were called to the scene.

The man's body was located by the rescue helicopter crew.

Last month, the Rev Johnny Paton, 60, a Church of Scotland minister from Mull, died in a fall on An Teallach.

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team leader Donald Macrae said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank other hillwalkers who supported us along with the amazing efforts of our colleagues from the coastguard helicopter based in Inverness."

Mr Macrae added: "Sadly, this is the second fatality we have been involved with on this mountain this year."