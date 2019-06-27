Image copyright Hill Walker/Geograph Image caption The accident happened on An Teallach

A hillwalker who died after he slipped and fell while on a mountain ridge has been named.

Ronald Garwood, from Roybridge, Lochaber, got into difficulty on An Teallach near Dundonnell in Wester Ross on Sunday.

The emergency services were alerted to his fall by another hillwalker.

Fourteen members of Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter were called to the scene.

Mr Garwood's body was located by the rescue helicopter crew. Police said he had fallen while on Sgurr Fiona, one of An Teallach's two Munro summits.

Last month, the Rev Johnny Paton, 60, a Church of Scotland minister from Mull, died in a fall on An Teallach.