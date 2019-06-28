Image caption Inverness Airport was one of six airports closed by strike action in May

A ballot of regional airport air traffic controllers has rejected a revised pay offer, BBC Scotland understands.

The Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) employees began a work-to-rule in April in a dispute over their wages.

The Prospect union members suspended all industrial action while they were balloted on a revised offer from Hial.

Details of the offer have not been revealed, although the union had asked for a pay increase of at least 10%.

An announcement from Prospect on the ballot is expected later on Friday.

Hial is owned by the Scottish government and Prospect had argued that controllers employed in the public sector were paid considerably more.

A 24-hour strike in May disrupted operations at Benbecula, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh.