Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Martin Rhodes failed to return from a walk in the Fisherfield Munros

A mountain rescue team is renewing efforts to find a hillwalker who went missing two months ago in an area known as the Great Wilderness.

Martin Rhodes, 46, from the Halifax area in Yorkshire, was last seen near Kinlochewe in Wester Ross in early May.

He failed to return from a walk in the Fisherfield Munros, some of Scotland's most remote mountains.

Dundonnell MRT has been leading the effort to find Mr Rhodes and said further searches would take place.

Image copyright Andy Beaton Image caption Members of Dundonnell MRT are widening their search into more challenging areas of Fisherfield Munros

Team leader Donald Macrae said: "Martin remains very much on our minds and that of his family and friends.

"Despite intensive searches over large mountainous areas we have been unable to locate Martin.

"Our search area is extremely remote - four hours on foot from the nearest road just to get to the start of where we need to search."

Mr Macrae added: "We have searched the main routes and are now spreading out into more challenging terrain which can require technical climbing."

Hillwalkers visiting the Fisherfield Munros have been asked to look out for signs of Mr Rhodes.