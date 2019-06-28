Scotland's warmest day so far as temperatures soar

Image copyright HighlandGlen/BBC Weather Watchers Image caption BBC Weather Watchers have been recording Friday's weather across the Highlands and Islands, including in Spean Bridge

Scotland is having its warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures forecast to reach 29C.

A temperature of 28.7C has so far been recorded in Achnagart, near Sheil Bridge in Kyle, in the north west Highlands.

The reading was closely followed by another recording of 28.2C in Kinlochewe in Wester Ross.

Scotland had its previous warmest day in May with a temperature of 25.8C at Kinlochewe.

Image copyright Iain Macinnes Image caption Temperatures in the north west Highlands were expected to reach 29C on Friday

Image copyright Wildswimmer/BBC Weather Watchers Image caption Blue skies over Stornoway in Lewis

Image copyright Liz Bracken/BBC Weather Watchers Image caption Inver Mallie, Lochaber, in an image by Weather Watcher Liz Bracken