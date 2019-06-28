Scotland's warmest day so far as temperatures soar
Scotland is having its warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures forecast to reach 29C.
A temperature of 28.7C has so far been recorded in Achnagart, near Sheil Bridge in Kyle, in the north west Highlands.
The reading was closely followed by another recording of 28.2C in Kinlochewe in Wester Ross.
Scotland had its previous warmest day in May with a temperature of 25.8C at Kinlochewe.