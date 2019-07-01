Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Dubbed Piping Inverness, the championships were held on Saturday

The European Pipe Band Championships have been held in Inverness for the first time.

Bands and drum majors from all over the world, including countries such as Australia, Oman, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland and Ireland, competed.

The competition was held in Inverness' Bught Park

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Bands from Scotland and across the rest of Europe as well as further afield competed

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The championships were held in Inverness for the first time

The 2020 and 2021 European Pipe Band Championships will also take place in Inverness

