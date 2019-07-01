In pictures: European Pipe Band Championships in Inverness
- 1 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The European Pipe Band Championships have been held in Inverness for the first time.
Bands and drum majors from all over the world, including countries such as Australia, Oman, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland and Ireland, competed.
All images copyright of Paul Campbell.