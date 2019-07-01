Highlands & Islands

In pictures: European Pipe Band Championships in Inverness

  • 1 July 2019
Piping Inverness Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption Dubbed Piping Inverness, the championships were held on Saturday

The European Pipe Band Championships have been held in Inverness for the first time.

Bands and drum majors from all over the world, including countries such as Australia, Oman, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland and Ireland, competed.

Piping Inverness Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The competition was held in Inverness' Bught Park
Piping Inverness Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption Bands from Scotland and across the rest of Europe as well as further afield competed
Piping Inverness Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The championships were held in Inverness for the first time
Piping Inverness Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The 2020 and 2021 European Pipe Band Championships will also take place in Inverness

All images copyright of Paul Campbell.

