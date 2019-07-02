Image copyright CalMac Image caption The team members have access to campervans

Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne has a new mobile maintenance team to assist in keeping its boats operational.

The engineers and hydraulic specialists have been given campervans to help them travel to where they are needed on CalMac's west coast network.

The company said it was part of its effort to find "flexible and effective" ways of meeting challenges in the running of its "ageing fleet".

CalMac has been working with Transport Scotland in finding new approaches.

Image copyright Calmac Image caption CalMac operates ferry routes on Scotland's west coast

The new seven-member team will carry out specialised inspections, monitoring and "proactive maintenance" while working with onboard engineering and vessel management teams.

CalMac said the aim was to minimise service disruptions due to avoidable technical issues and reduce the routine maintenance that would normally take place during an annual overhaul.

Managing director Robbie Drummond said: "We are operating with an ageing fleet which is increasingly being stretched.

"We need to continue to find new ways to maximise our vessels operational resilience and have invested in a new team that will help mitigate potential problems before they escalate into something that impacts on service delivery."

CalMac's network includes routes between Ullapool and Stornoway and Oban and Craignure.