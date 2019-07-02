Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption James Lynagh's family said he would be "greatly missed"

The police watchdog will investigate the circumstances leading up to a fatal motorbike crash in Inverness.

James Lynagh, 33, died in the one-vehicle collision in Culduthel Road at about 03:15 on Saturday.

In a statement, his family said the father-of-one from Tain would be "greatly missed".

Police Scotland said the case has now been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

The force said it was assisting the PIRC with its inquiries.

Sgt Chris Murray, of Police Scotland, said its own inquiry into the cause of the crash was continuing.

He said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for witnesses, specifically the owner of a light coloured Mercedes private hire or taxi vehicle which was in the Culduthel Road area around 03:15, who may have seen the motorcycle prior to the collision."