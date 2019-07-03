Injured fisherman winched from boat in 'choppy' seas
- 3 July 2019
An injured fisherman was winched to a coastguard helicopter from a boat as it rolled in a heavy swell off the Western Isles.
The rescue took place about 80 miles (129km) north-east of Stornoway in Lewis on Tuesday night. The coastguard described sea conditions as "choppy".
The man injured a hand and the alarm was raised by his crewmates at about 20:30.
He was flown to Stornoway and taken by ambulance to Western Isles Hospital.