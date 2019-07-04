Image copyright Charlie Phillips/WDC Image caption Dolphin Charlie appeared to take a good look at his human namesake

A conservationist has enjoyed a close encounter with the young dolphin named after him.

Charlie Phillips photographed dolphin Charlie as he popped up next to the Whale and Dolphin Conservation field officer's boat in the Moray Firth.

Charlie is among several bottlenose dolphins found in the firth.

The animal was named after Mr Phillips by scientists at the University of Aberdeen's Lighthouse Field Station in Cromarty in the Highlands.

Mr Phillips was out in the firth on a Dolphin Spirit Inverness boat monitoring bottlenose dolphins when Charlie appeared.

Image copyright Charlie Phillips/WDC Image caption Charlie venting as he approaches the boat